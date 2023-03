Vatrano scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Vatrano's second-period tally broke up Dan Vladar's shutout bid, but it was all the Ducks could muster. Over his last six games, Vatrano has four points, including two on the power play. The 29-year-old forward is up to 17 tallies, 35 points, 198 shots on net, 79 hits, 66 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 71 outings. He needs four more points to match his career high from 2018-19.