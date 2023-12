Vatrano scored a power-play goal on four shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Vatrano had gone eight games without a point amid the Ducks' top-six shuffle. The 29-year-old was also due for some regression -- he was shooting 16.3 percent through November before hitting the skid this month. Overall, Vatrano has 15 goals, nine assists, nine power-play points, 114 shots on net, 57 hits, 36 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 33 outings.