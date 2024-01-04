Vatrano scored a shorthanded goal on five shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano scored for the fourth time in five games, cashing in on possession right after a 4-on-4 situation turned into a Toronto power play. The tally was Vatrano's second shortie of the season. He's up to 18 goals, nine assists, 127 shots on net, 66 hits, 40 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances. The 29-year-old has mainly played on the Ducks' second line, a role that has him on track for a second straight career year.