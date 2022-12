Vatrano recorded a game-high seven shots during a 3-0 loss to the host Senators on Monday.

Deployed in multiple situations, Vatrano is looking for ways to contribute during his 19-game goal drought. The 28-year-old right winger has recorded 55 shots since his last tally Nov. 1. Against the Senators, Vatrano added two hits and four PIM during 17:00 of ice time, including 2:01 on the power play and 2:05 on the penalty kill.