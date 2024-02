Vatrano scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Vatrano scored on a rush at 4:07 of the extra session. The 29-year-old entered Wednesday on a seven-game goal drought, his second-worst slump of the campaign. The winger is up to 22 tallies, 36 points, 159 shots on net, 78 hits, 55 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 50 contests. He'll be in Toronto as the Ducks' All-Star representative this weekend.