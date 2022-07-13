Vatrano signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract with Anaheim on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vatrano played in 22 games for the Rangers last year after joining the club at the trade deadline. In those contests, the 28-year-old winger recorded eight goals and five assists while averaging 15:18 of ice time. With the Ducks, Vatrano could be in line for a second-line role alongside Trevor Zegras, which would set him up well to potentially get over the 40-point mark for the first time.