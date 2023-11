Vatrano logged an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Vatrano set up a Cam Fowler tally in the second period. With four points over his last two games, Vatrano appears to be clear of a short slump he went through last week. The 29-year-old is up to 16 points, 51 shots, 25 hits, 18 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating while finding great success on the Ducks' second line.