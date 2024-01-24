Vatrano posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Vatrano snapped a three-game point drought by setting up Adam Henrique's empty-netter in the third period. That slump was Vatrano's longest since an eight-game skid prior to the holiday break. The winger has often been one of the Ducks' best forwards this season, racking up 21 goals, 13 assists, 152 shots on net, 72 hits, 48 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 47 appearances. His well-rounded production gives him solid value in a variety of fantasy formats.