Vatrano logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Vatrano's solid December continued when he set up John Klingberg's game-winning goal in the third period. The assist was Vatrano's sixth point in nine games this month. The 28-year-old winger is up to five tallies, eight helpers, 99 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 32 contests while regularly working in a second-line role.