Vatrano scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

This was Vatrano's first goal since March 11 versus the Capitals. Over the 13 contests between tallies, he had just two assists, 29 shots on net, 26 PIM, 20 hits and a minus-8 rating. The 31-year-old has maintained a top-six role, but most fantasy managers likely had to turn to a hotter hand to fill a depth role over the last month. Vatrano is at 21 goals, 43 points, 230 shots on net, 159 hits, 64 blocked shots, 72 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 77 appearances.