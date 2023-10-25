Vatrano scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Blue Jackets.

He added four shots, four PIM, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Vatrano is off to a flying start to the season with five goals -- including two GWG -- and six points in six games, and he's provided well-rounded fantasy production with 24 shots, 14 PIM, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating as well. The 29-year-old won't keep shooting at a 20.8 percent clip forever, but with a spot in the top six at even strength and consistent power-play time, he could be on his way to topping the career-high 41 points he put together in 2022-23.