Vatrano scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Vatrano got the only goal for the Ducks in a game against one of his former teams. The 29-year-old has three tallies and two assists over his last four contests as he continues to play well on the second line. Overall, the power winger has 12 goals, five helpers, six power-play points, 57 shots, 28 hits, 20 blocks, 27 PIM and a plus-4 rating. His scoring pace may dip, but he's been a strong all-around player so far in 2023-24.