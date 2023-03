Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Vatrano has been solid lately with three goals and two assists over his last seven contests. For the season, the middle-six winger is up to 18 tallies, 36 points (nine on the power play), 201 shots on net, 80 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances.