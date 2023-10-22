Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots and added six PIM, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes.

A minus-1 rating was a small blemish on his line, but otherwise Vatrano had a big afternoon, eventually spoiling Karel Vejmelka's shutout bid midway through the third period. Vatrano has four goals through four games to begin the season, and after recording his second 20-goal campaign last year, the 29-year-old might be getting ready to take a run at the career-high 24 tallies he produced for the Panthers in 2018-19.