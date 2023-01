Vatrano recorded a hat trick in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Vatrano scored once in each period, with his third goal being an empty-netter. He racked up eight shots on goal in an impressive performance for his second straight multi-point effort. The winger has five goals and an assist over his last five contests, and he's up to 11 tallies, 12 helpers, 140 shots, 66 hits, 44 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 49 appearances this season.