Vatrano recorded a pair of assists, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Vatrano has gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the last 11 games, but Monday's effort was his first multi-point showing since Nov. 22. The winger has also been more of a finisher than a playmaker this season, racking up 21 goals and 12 assists through 43 contests. He's earned 11 power-play points and three shorthanded points while adding 143 shots on net, 70 hits, 55 PIM, 44 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating.