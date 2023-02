Vatrano scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Vatrano won the game at 2:15 of the extra session. The 28-year-old has scored six of his 12 goals this season in his last eight games, and he's also posted two helpers in that productive span. He's looking solid in a middle-six role with 25 points, 153 shots on net, 67 hits, 47 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 52 contests.