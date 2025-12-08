Vatrano scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Vatrano snapped a nearly month-long drought with his tally. He racked up 22 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-6 rating over the 14 game slump following his Nov. 8 goal versus the Golden Knights. The 31-year-old's usage has slipped as the Ducks' young players have seized larger roles quickly this year. Vatrano is at three goals, one assist, 54 shots on net, 62 hits, 18 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 29 contests, mainly in a bottom-six role.