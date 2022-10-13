Vatrano scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Vatrano had two good chances in quick succession midway through the third period, and he cashed in on the second one. That goal got the Ducks within one as they pulled off a comeback victory. The 28-year-old winger produced 32 points in 71 outings between the Panthers and the Rangers, but he could have the potential for a larger role in Anaheim, and it looks like hell get consistent minutes alongside Trevor Zegras early in the 2022-23 campaign.