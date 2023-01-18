Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Vatrano's goal came late in the third period and ultimately had no bearing on the result. He's picked up three points over his last six outings, but he's also gone minus-9 in that span. The Ducks' most recent line shuffle had Vatrano down to the third line, further reducing his usefulness in fantasy. The winger is at 18 points (three on the power play), 125 shots on net, 60 hits, 42 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 45 contests.