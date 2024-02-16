Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and logged four hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Vatrano's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. He also earned one of his two assists on the power play. The 29-year-old forward is now one goal off his career high with 23 tallies this season. He's matched his career high in points with 41 through 53 outings while adding 166 shots on net, 104 hits, 58 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-16 rating. Vatrano's getting significant minutes in all situations, and while he's been a little streaky, his well-rounded production has given him a high floor in fantasy.