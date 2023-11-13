Vatrano scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Vatrano's goals came in the first period, including one on the power play, and he also helped out on Radko Gudas' third-period insurance marker. This was Vatrano's third game with multiple goals this season -- he's tallied 11 times with four helpers through 14 outings. The power forward has added 47 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-5 rating to emerge as one of the most pleasant surprises in fantasy.