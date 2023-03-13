Vatrano scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Vatrano ended his nine-game goal drought in the second period. The 28-year-old had just three assists over that span, cooling off after a productive six-week stretch from early January to mid-February. The winger is up to 16 goals, 33 points, 185 shots on net, 77 hits, 61 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 67 outings. His career high in points is 39, a mark he set in 2018-19 that he has a reasonable chance to equal if he can get his offense on track over the last month of this campaign.