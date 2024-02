Vatrano scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Vatrano tied the game 2-2 in the second period, sliding home a loose puck that snuck behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, before putting the Ducks ahead 3-2 just2:35 later, burying a Mason McTavish feed on the rush. The 29-year-old Vatrano has goals in three straight games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven contests. He's now set new career highs in both goals (26) and points (44) through 55 games this season.