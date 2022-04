Mayhew scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Mayhew redirected a Josh Mahura shot, which caught Jonathan Quick badly out of position for the Ducks' second goal. The 29-year-old Mayhew has three points in his last three outings. He's up to 10 goals, one assists, 51 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-7 rating through 39 contests between the Ducks and the Flyers this season.