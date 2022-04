Mayhew scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mayhew got a look on the second line Sunday. He scored in the first period and then earned his first assist of the season on Trevor Zegras' third-period tally. Mayhew is up to 10 points, 48 shots on net, 55 hits, a minus-8 rating and 18 PIM through 37 appearances.