Mayhew scored a goal on two shots in Sunday, but he left the contest in the third period, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Mayhew was hit by friendly fire from Sonny Milano, and he had to leave the game. After the contest, there was no update on Mayhew's status heading into Tuesday's road game versus the Sharks. The 29-year-old has four points in his last four games and 12 points through 40 outings overall between the Ducks and the Flyers.