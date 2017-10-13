Play

The Ducks assigned Fiore to AHL San Diego on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Fiore made his NHL debut Saturday against the Flyers, but he only logged 7:53 of ice time while registering a minus-1 rating during that contest. His demotion suggests Nick Ritchie (lower body) is likely nearing a return to action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories