Fiore will slot into the lineup Saturday against the Flyers since Nick Ritchie (lower body) can't play, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Fiore spent the past five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), most recently playing for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. Last season, he racked up 52 goals and 38 assists in 61 games, adding a staggering plus-36 rating. He was able to tear up juniors, so it'll be interesting to see how he performs at the game's highest level.