Fiore was promoted from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Fiore will provide some depth insurance in the event Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) is unable to give it a go against the Coyotes on Thursday. The 21-year-old Fiore went undrafted out of the QMJHL, which is surprising considering he racked up an impressive 52 goals and 38 helpers in 61 outings last season. If the youngster can produce at even half that level in the AHL, he won't be long for the minors.