Ducks' Glenn Gawdin: Hits waivers
Gawdin was placed on waivers by Anaheim on Monday, TSN insider Chris Johnston reports.
The move comes after Anaheim claimed Brett Leason from Washington. Gawdin will head to the minors if he clears.
