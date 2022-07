Gawdin signed a two-year contract with the Ducks on Wednesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gawdin's deal is reportedly a two-way contract in the first year and a one-way deal in the second. He was productive as a member of AHL Stockton last year, registering 15 goals and 50 points in 62 contests. Given the Ducks' lack of proven depth forward, Gawdin could see some NHL action in 2022-23.