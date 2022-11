Gawdin was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Gawdin made two appearances with the Ducks during this stint, logging two shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a fourth-line role. The 25-year-old will get more minutes with the Gulls, and he'll be near the top of the list for a call-up should the Ducks need forward depth.