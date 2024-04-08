Lindstrom notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Lindstrom played well on the third pairing, and he's earned three helpers over his last nine contests in a similar role. The 25-year-old also brings a physical edge with multiple hits in seven of those games. For the season, Lindstrom has 10 points, 28 shots on net, 56 hits, 56 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 42 appearances between the Ducks and the Canadiens.