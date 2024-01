Lindstrom was selected off waivers from Montreal on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lindstrom had three goals, four points, eight hits and 23 blocks in 14 outings with the Canadiens this season. Anaheim dealt Jamie Drysdale to Philadelphia in the Cutter Gauthier trade Monday, which is presumably why the Ducks added Lindstrom through waivers.