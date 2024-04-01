Lindstrom logged an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Lindstrom has two helpers over his last six contests. He continues to see steady playing time while Radko Gudas (upper body) is out, and it's unclear when Gudas might return. For the season, Lindstrom has produced nine points, 26 shots on net, 49 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 39 appearances between the Ducks and the Canadiens.
