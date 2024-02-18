Lindstrom posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindstrom earned his first point as a Duck on Ryan Strome's third-period tally. This was Lindstrom's eighth appearance since he was claimed off waivers from the Canadiens. The 25-year-old defenseman was initially limited to a third-pairing role, but he's played alongside Cam Fowler at even strength over the last two games. Lindstrom has five points, 19 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 outings this season.