Lindstrom notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Lindstrom saw decent ice time Thursday, but was occasionally skipped in the rotation with Cam Fowler's (face) exit on the first shift of the game leaving the Ducks short on the blue line. The helper was Lindstrom's second in his last four outings. The 25-year-old blueliner has six points, 20 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-8 rating over 25 appearances between the Ducks and the Canadiens this season. His limited role with no power-play time makes the Swede a non-factor in most fantasy formats.