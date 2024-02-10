Lindstrom has yet to record a point over six games with the Ducks since he was claimed off waivers from the Canadiens.

Lindstrom is at least getting playing time now -- he sat for about a month with the Canadiens before he was waived. The 25-year-old blueliner is at four points, 18 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 20 outings between the two teams this season. Lindstrom is likely to fill a bottom-six role when in the Ducks' lineup, so he's not a player to keep an eye on for fantasy.