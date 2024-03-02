Lindstrom posted an assist and four PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Lindstrom has a helper in three of his last five outings. The 25-year-old could see steady playing time while Cam Fowler (face) is out of the lineup, but it's unclear which of Lindstrom or Olen Zellweger will get the last spot on defense when the Ducks are at full health. Lindstrom has seven points, 20 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 26 appearances between the Ducks and the Canadiens this season, showing solid defensive capabilities with limited offense.