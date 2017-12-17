Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Activated off injured reserve
Lindholm (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's clash with Washington, per the NHL media site.
Lindholm is slated to suit up alongside Josh Manson according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. The 23-year-old returns to the lineup following a five-game absence. In order to create space under the 23-man roster limit, the Ducks placed Nick Ritchie on IR.
