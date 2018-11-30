Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Activated off IR

The Ducks activated Lindholm (lower body) off injured reserve Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm's missed Anaheim's last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing with the team since Sunday, so he should be close to 100 percent against the Hurricanes on Friday. The 24-year-old Swede is expected to skate with Brandon Montour on the Ducks' top pairing against Carolina, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of Anaheim's second power-play unit.