Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Activated off IR
The Ducks activated Lindholm (lower body) off injured reserve Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Lindholm's missed Anaheim's last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing with the team since Sunday, so he should be close to 100 percent against the Hurricanes on Friday. The 24-year-old Swede is expected to skate with Brandon Montour on the Ducks' top pairing against Carolina, and should also see time on the man advantage as a member of Anaheim's second power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...