Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Assists twice Tuesday
Lindholm collected a pair of helpers in a 5-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday.
Lindholm had gone quiet in the four games since his hat trick on Dec. 21 against the Islanders, but he's now got 13 points in 28 games this year. The Swede hasn't put up more than 34 months in a single campaign at the NHL level, and it doesn't appear that the departure of fellow blueliner Sami Vatanen earlier this year will lead to a larger offensive role for Lindholm.
