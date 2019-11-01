Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Back in action
Lindholm (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Lindholm will return to a prominent role following his two-game absence, skating on the Ducks' top line and second power-play unit. The 25-year-old Swede has had an excellent start to the season, racking up nine assists while posting a plus-4 rating through his first 12 games, so he's worth deploying in most formats.
