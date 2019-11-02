Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Big minutes in return

Lindholm (lower body) skated 22:53 and added a shot on goal and a blocked shot in a 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, the Swedish defenseman returned to normal usage after missing two games with the injury. Lindholm remains at nine assists in 13 appearances, and he should be a strong two-way defender for the Ducks throughout the year.

