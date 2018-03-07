Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Buries only shot in win over Caps
Lindholm scored his 10th goal of the season during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Washington.
The 24-year-old defenseman is having his best offensive season with 10 goals and 14 assists through 54 games. However, his real value is in his ability to match up against the opposition's top players in a shut-down role and still drive possession. While it's unfortunate that Lindhom's real-world dominance doesn't fully translate to fantasy, he's still a solid depth contributor in most settings.
