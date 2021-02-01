Lindholm posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Lindholm produced the secondary helper on Jakob Silfverberg's opening tally. It's been a slow start for the 27-year-old Lindholm, with three points, 13 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 10 games. Part of his struggles can be attributed to the Ducks' league-worst offense of 1.6 goals per game, but he is also counted on for a lot of defensive work that limits his chances to contribute on the scoresheet.