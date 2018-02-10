Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Contributes twice in win

Lindholm notched a marker and a helper Friday in a 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Lindholm is just a point away from matching his total from last season, but he's not likely to stop there. He's likely to set a new high in goals and could top 35 points for the first time in his career. That's a quality contribution from anyone on the blue line.

