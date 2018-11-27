Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Could return Wednesday
Lindholm (lower body) may be an option versus Florida on Wednesday, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.
While the news effectively rules Lindholm out for Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, the defender appears to be trending in the right direction after fully participating in Tuesday's game-day skate. The Swede was bogged down in a 14-game goal drought prior to getting hurt while putting 29 shots on net during that stretch.
