Ducks' Hampus Lindholm: Dealing with lower-body issue
Lindholm was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Bruins due to a lower-body injury.
Lindholm was unable to practice with the team Wednesday and was ultimately held out of the contest and now the reason behind his absence has surfaced. Jaycob Megna drew into the lineup for Lindholm, while the 23-year-old Swede will receive additional time to recover ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.
